Jameson Williams News: Mixed bag versus Washington

Williams caught one of four targets for 19 yards, while also adding a 61-yard rushing touchdown and an interception in Saturday's 45-31 NFC divisional-round playoff loss to the Commanders.

Williams saw his fewest targets since Week 7 in Saturday's loss, leading to just 19 yards through the air. On the flip side, the wide receiver was the beneficiary of a trick-play handoff in the second quarter, scoring a 61-yard touchdown on the ground. Later in the fourth quarter, Williams attempted to throw a pass downfield, which was intercepted by Mike Sainristil. Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown provided the Lions with a formidable duo at wide receiver this year and Williams figures to remain a significant part of Detroit's passing attack in 2025.