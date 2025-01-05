Jameson Williams News: Reaches 1,000-yard threshold

Williams caught six of eight targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 31-9 win over the Vikings.

Williams didn't get free for any of his signature deep balls, but the speedster did just enough to reach the 1,000-yard threshold, finishing the regular season with 1,001 receiving yards in 15 games. He scored on seven of his 58 catches while supplying 61 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 rushing attempts. Williams and the Lions have a bye into the NFC divisional round as the top seed in the NFC Conference.