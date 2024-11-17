Jauan Jennings News: Posts WR1 numbers Sunday

Jennings corralled 10 of 11 targets for 91 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 loss to Seattle.

Jennings continues to thrive as a starter since being elevated to second on the depth chart coming out of the 49ers' Week 9 bye. The physical wideout is averaging 8.5 receptions, 92.0 yards and 11.0 targets in two games sans Brandon Aiyuk (knee). With defenses keying in on Deebo Samuel since his running mate was lost for the year, Jennings has elevated his play to mimic that of the superstar he is filling in for. The window to snag Jennings has likely closed in competitive formats, but managers should continue to ride the hot hand as the 49ers hit the road to face the Packers next Sunday.