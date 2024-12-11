Jaycee Horn Injury: Practices in limited fashion

Horn (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

The South Carolina product sustained a groin injury toward the end of Carolina's Week 14 loss to the Eagles, so Wednesday's limited session comes as no surprise. Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports that Horn is considered day-to-day, suggesting he has a chance to suit up when the Panthers host the Cowboys in Week 15. Horn's practice participation Thursday and Friday will likely offer the best insight into whether he can play through the injury Sunday.