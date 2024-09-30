Jaycee Horn News: Impresses again in Week 4

Horn recorded eight total tackles (seven solo), including one tackle for loss, while also defending one pass during Sunday's 34-24 loss to the Bengals.

Horn allowed just four receptions for 33 yards while also finishing second on the Panthers in total tackles during Sunday's loss. The 2021 first-round pick is tied for first on Carolina in interceptions (one) and ranks second in passes defended (three) through four games. He's expected to remain the team's top cornerback in Week 5 as the Panthers travel to Chicago.