Jaycee Horn News: Records six tackles Sunday

Horn logged six total tackles (all solo) and defended one pass in Sunday's 36-10 loss to the Bears.

Horn has now recorded six-or-more stops in three of the Panthers' last four games, bringing his season total up to 23 tackles. He's on pace to easily break his previous best of 53 total tackles in one season and remains one of the few bright spots on a Carolina defense that ranks last in the NFL in points allowed per game (33). Expect Horn to continue producing as the Panthers host the Falcons in Week 6.