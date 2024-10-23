Jayden Daniels Injury: Not practicing Wednesday

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that Daniels (ribs) will not participate in practice, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports.

Daniels will miss Wednesday's practice as a result of the rib injury that forced him out of Washington's blowout win over the Panthers in Week 7 during the first quarter. Quinn called the rookie No. 2 overall pick week-to-week shortly after the Week 7 win, but he also expressed some optimism that Daniels would be able to suit up for Sunday's game against the Bears. If Daniels isn't able to notably upgrade his participation level during practice Thursday and/or Friday, however, Marcus Mariota will be in line to start Week 8.