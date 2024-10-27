Jayden Daniels Injury: Slated to start Sunday

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Daniels (ribs) remains listed as questionable but is slated to start Sunday against the Bears, barring a last-minute setback, Tracy Wolfson of CBS Sports reports.

Daniels is still planning on going through a pregame workout before the Commanders officially clear him to play when the team releases its inactive list approximately 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Due to the rib cartilage injury he sustained early in last week's win over the Panthers, Daniels didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but he returned to the field as a limited participant Friday. Quinn told Wolfson that Daniels looked good during that session, and with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noting that Daniels attended every walk-through this week, the full playbook should be available for the rookie quarterback Sunday.