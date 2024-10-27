Fantasy Football
Jayden Daniels Injury: Slated to start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 27, 2024

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Daniels (ribs) remains listed as questionable but is slated to start Sunday against the Bears, barring a last-minute setback, Tracy Wolfson of CBS Sports reports.

Daniels is still planning on going through a pregame workout before the Commanders officially clear him to play when the team releases its inactive list approximately 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Due to the rib cartilage injury he sustained early in last week's win over the Panthers, Daniels didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but he returned to the field as a limited participant Friday. Quinn told Wolfson that Daniels looked good during that session, and with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noting that Daniels attended every walk-through this week, the full playbook should be available for the rookie quarterback Sunday.

