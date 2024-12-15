Jayden Daniels News: Carries offense in tight victory

Daniels completed 25 of 31 pass attempts for 226 yards and a pair of touchdowns while taking 11 carries for 66 yards in Sunday's 20-19 win over New Orleans.

Daniels picked apart the opposition by completing 81 percent of his passes while using his legs to extend multiple drives in Sunday's one-point victory. The promising rookie recorded his fourth game with multiple touchdowns and no turnovers through 14 starts as a pro. As of the conclusion of this game, the 9-5 Commanders still have an outside shot at the NFC East title, so expect inspired play from Daniels against the first-place Eagles next Sunday.