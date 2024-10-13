Jayden Reed Injury: Quiet after early TD

Reed caught all six of his targets for 28 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-13 win over the Cardinals. He added one rush for no gain and an eight-yard punt return.

Reed's five-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter was his fourth total touchdown in four games with Jordan Love under center. The versatile wideout caught a lucky break on a second-quarter punt return, as he lost a fumble but the play was erased by offsetting penalties. Reed hurt his ankle on that play and was deemed questionable to return but managed to play through the injury. This was the first of Love's four starts this season in which Reed failed to record at least 97 scrimmage yards, and when you factor in the possible lingering impacts of Sunday's ankle injury, Reed's fantasy value is trending down in the short term heading into a Week 7 home game against the Texans.