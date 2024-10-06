Jayden Reed News: Big play against Rams

Reed recorded four catches on six targets for 78 yards in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Rams. He added two rushes for 19 yards.

Reed had a relatively quiet game as a pass catcher, particularly because he hauled in a 53-yard catch on Green Bay's second offensive possession. However, he still led the team in yards from scrimmage as the team got the ball in his hands twice as a rusher. Though Reed may not command the traditional number of targets of a top wide receiver, he has exceptional big-play ability and is an integral part of the Packers' offense heading into a Week 6 matchup against the Cardinals.