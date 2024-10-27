Jayden Reed News: Gains 55 yards on three touches

Reed had two receptions (three targets) for 55 yards and did not gain any yards on his lone carry in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Jaguars.

Reed did most of his damage on a 51-yard reception Sunday, but he finished with just three touches in the win. The dynamic wideout saw his stats tail off after quarterback Jordan Love (groin) exited the game in the third quarter. Reed's big-play ability should keep him a viable fantasy option heading into next Sunday's tilt against the Lions, but Love's presence would certainly be a boost to the receiver's projections.