Jaydon Blue News: Stays in Lone Star State
The Cowboys selected Blue in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 149th overall.
The Texas product is staying home, as he'll join the Cowboys' backfield. Blue brings a much-needed infusion of speed to the backfield (4.38 40-yard dash) to complement the power running styles of Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. The rookie doesn't have a workhorse frame (5-foot-9, 196) but he has promise as a change-of-pace option with a bit of pass-catching upside (42 receptions, 368 yards, six receiving touchdowns in 2024). His home run hitting ability makes him interesting even though his volume projection is a concern.
