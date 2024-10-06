Jaylen Waddle News: Four grabs in win

Waddle brought in four of eight targets for 46 yards in the Dolphins' 15-10 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Waddle checked in tied for second in targets and third in both receptions and receiving yards on the afternoon for the Dolphins, flashing some improved chemistry with quarterback Tyler Huntley. The upside of Waddle and the other members of the Dolphins' air attack is naturally capped without Tua Tagovailoa (IR-concussion), but the fourth-year wideout heads into a Week 6 bye with no fewer than four receptions in any game this season, albeit while exceeding 41 receiving yards only once. Waddle will likely work with Huntley for at least one more game when the Dolphins face the Colts on Sunday, Oct. 20 following a Week 6 bye.