Jaylen Waddle News: Nonfactor in Week 7 loss

Waddle secured one of two targets for 11 yards during Miami's 16-10 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Waddle and Tyreek Hill combined for just two catches for 19 yards on four targets versus Indianapolis. Coming off a bye, the Dolphins' offense turned in yet another miserable performance despite facing off against a vulnerable Colts secondary, with the mid-game departure of Tyler Huntley (shoulder) only compounding things. Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) will be eligible to return from IR as early as Week 8 against the Cardinals, but it's unclear when Miami anticipates the franchise quarterback retaking the field. If one of Huntley, Tim Boyle or Skyler Thompson (ribs) is again under center versus Arizona, it will be difficult to trust any of the Dolphins' skill-position players for fantasy purposes.