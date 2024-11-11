Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jaylen Waddle headshot

Jaylen Waddle News: Paces pass catches in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 11, 2024 at 8:57pm

Waddle brought in three of six targets for 57 yards and rushed once for minus-1 yard in the Dolphins' 23-15 win over the Rams on Monday night.

Waddle tied Jonnu Smith for the team lead in receptions while setting the pace in both receiving yards and targets. The fourth-year pro's yardage tally was his second highest of the season, with his 109-yard effort in Week 1 the only one to eclipse it. Waddle now has six targets in two of Tua Tagovailoa's first three games back from his IR stint, giving the wideout some momentum and an optimistic outlook heading into a Week 11 home matchup against the Raiders.

Jaylen Waddle
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now