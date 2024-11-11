Jaylen Waddle News: Paces pass catches in win

Waddle brought in three of six targets for 57 yards and rushed once for minus-1 yard in the Dolphins' 23-15 win over the Rams on Monday night.

Waddle tied Jonnu Smith for the team lead in receptions while setting the pace in both receiving yards and targets. The fourth-year pro's yardage tally was his second highest of the season, with his 109-yard effort in Week 1 the only one to eclipse it. Waddle now has six targets in two of Tua Tagovailoa's first three games back from his IR stint, giving the wideout some momentum and an optimistic outlook heading into a Week 11 home matchup against the Raiders.