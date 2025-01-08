Jeff Okudah Injury: Logs full practice Wednesday
Okudah (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Okudah's ability to upgrade his practice participation indicates that he is progressing through the league's five-step concussion protocol. He would have to be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to play against the Chargers in Saturday's AFC wild-card game. Okudah spent the majority of the 2024 regular season on injured reserve due to a hip injury he suffered against the Colts in Week 1. The 2020 first-round pick appeared in six games, contributing on both defense and special teams and finishing with nine tackles (eight solo) and one pass defense.
