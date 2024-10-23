Jeff Okudah Injury: Remaining on IR

Okudah (hip) will not be designated to return from injured reserve this week, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Okudah suffered the injury in Week 1 and according to Wilson, the Ohio State product was looking at about a two-month timeline in his recovery. Considering he is a couple of weeks shy of that, his continued stay on IR makes sense. With no return for Week 8 on the table and a quick turnaround to a Thursday game in Week 9, Okudah may be most likely to return to action in Week 10 against the Lions.