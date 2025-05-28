Jelani Woods News: Back at practice

Woods (toe) participated in Wednesday's practice, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Woods missed each of the Colts' last two seasons due to toe and hamstring injuries, but his participation in Wednesday's practice suggests he's past those issues. In his rookie campaign in 2022, the Virginia product caught 25 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns over 15 games. Now back on the field, Woods is expected to compete for a reserve role in Indianapolis' tight-end room.