Jeremy McNichols News: Minimal involvement against Saints

McNichols rushed twice for four yards and caught one of his two targets for zero yards in Sunday's 20-19 win over the Saints.

McNichols played 22 of the Commanders' 78 offensive snaps Sunday, behind starter Brian Robinson (58) and well ahead of Chris Rodriguez (3). With Austin Ekeler (concussion) on injured reserve, the 28-year-old McNichols continues to operate as the team's primary backup out of the backfield, but his two rushes accounted for his lowest carry total since Week 8. The veteran running back will continue to see limited opportunities in Washington's offense as long as Robinson remains healthy. McNichols and the Commanders will host the Eagles in Week 16.