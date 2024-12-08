Jerome Baker Injury: Ruled out for Week 14

Baker (neck) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Baker appeared on Thursday's injury report as a DNP due to a neck injury, and after being absent from Friday's practice, the 27-year-old linebacker will be sidelined Sunday for the fifth time this season. The severity of his injury isn't clear, but his next opportunity to play will be Week 15 against the Bengals on Sunday, Dec. 15. With Baker and Kenneth Murray (hamstring) both out Sunday, the Titans will likely turn to Otis Reese and Cedric Gray as their starting inside linebackers while James Williams serves in a rotational role.