The Tampa Bay linebacker corps is beat up with both K.J. Britt (ankle) and J.J. Russell (hamstring) battling injuries. That opened the door for Jones, who had played only 12 defensive snaps across four games prior to Sunday's showing (37 defensive snaps, five tackles). It's worth sorting through the potential outlook in Week 15 and beyond. If Britt is back, both Russell and Jones can be ignored. If Britt remains out and Russell is back, Russell is likely to play over Jones based on usage earlier this season. In the simplest terms, the priority would be Britt, Russell, Jones.

Bobby Okereke (back) missed the Giants' Week 14 matchup against the Saints and didn't practice at all last week. Muasau stepped up to play 74 percent of defensive snaps while tallying eight stops. The Giants should be doing everything they can to lose games, so don't expect Okereke to be rushed back.

We're back to catch up on all the IDP action from Week 14 with a look ahead to streaming and waiver wire options for Week 15. It was a weekend for significant injuries, unfortunately, so plenty of players are likely set to become fantasy relevant. As for the players looking questionable, be sure to check in on practice reports throughout the week to identify potential streaming options.

Risers

Darius Muasau, LB

Vi Jones, LB

Luke Gifford, LB

Otis Reese, LB

From one thin linebacking corps to another, we head to Tennessee next. Kenneth Murray (hamstring) and Jerome Baker (neck) were both sidelined, which put Gifford and Reese into full-time defensive snaps. This one is more of a coinflip, as there is little difference in usage to this point between Gifford and Reese, so it will be important to watch injury news throughout the week. If one of Baker or Murray returns, I'd be hesitant to pick up either Reese or Gifford due to the lack of clarity.

Marist Liufau, LB

DeMarvion Overshown, (knee) unfortunately, suffered a significant injury in Monday's loss to the Bengals. Both Liufau's usage and reports from ESPN's Todd Archer make it clear he's the next man up. While the Overshown injury is disappointing, Liufau has plenty of pedigree himself as a third-round pick in 2024. He got off to a quick start in his newly expanded role, posting 1.5 sacks on only 21 defensive snaps.

Chidobe Awuzie, CB

Awuzie returned to the field against the Jaguars for the first time since Week 3 and played 72 percent of defensive snaps. He also picked off his first pass as a Titan. The Tennessee secondary has struggled without both Awuzie and L'Jarius Sneed (quadriceps), so playing time shouldn't be a concern. He may not be the most exciting IDP option out there due to his position, but Awuzie was still a notable return to the field. Chidobe Awuzie, who had an interception in his first game since Week 3.

Kaevon Merriweather, S

Merriweather stepped up with both Mike Edwards (hamstring) and Antoine Winfield (knee) dealing with injuries. Winfield is out for the long term, while Edwards' status is less clear in Week 15. If Edwards is back, he and Christian Izien appear set to be the starting safeties. If Edwards remains out, Merriweather will be a key IDP streamer.

Tristin McCollum, S

Unlike most of the players we've mentioned so far, McCollum didn't stand out from a statistical perspective in Week 14. However, with both Reed Blankenship (concussion) and Sydney Brown (knee) out, he played 96 percent of defensive snaps. McCollum is a clear reserve when others at the position are healthy, so his fantasy value moving forward will hinge on Blankenship's availability.

Dane Belton, S

At the start of the season, it was unclear whether Tyler Nubin (ankle) or Belton would be the starter at safety opposite Jason Pinnock. Nubin has had the upper hand, but when he was forced out of Sunday's loss to the Saints, Belton stepped up. Belton will be a valuable addition off the waiver wire if Nubin remains sidelined.

Fallers

Uchenna Nwosu, LB

The Seahawks have a strong group of edge rushers, and Nwosu's return makes that clear. In his first game since Week 5 and only second of the season, Nwosu played 32 percent of defensive snaps. That could increase as he gets back into game shape, but he'll be vying for playing time with Derick Hall, Boye Mafe and Dre'Mont Jones. That's enough to include him on the fallers list, as Seattle's plans to ramp Nwosu up remain unclear and they have the personnel to continue to ramp him up slowly.

Denzel Perryman, LB

Troy Dye, LB

The Chargers linebacker corps isn't particularly crowded now, with Denzel Perryman's (groin) sidelined. Junior Colson returned in Week 14 to play 12 defensive snaps, and the potential is there for that to increase. Once Perryman and Colson are healthy at the same time, there's a strong chance we will see a rotation at inside linebacker, which will, in turn, hurt the fantasy value for all involved.

DeMarvion Overshown , LB

Overshown had miserable luck and tore all the major ligaments in his knee in Monday's loss. Not only is his 2024 season over, but his 2025 season is also likely lost as well. This also marks his second major knee injury, as his rookie campaign in 2022 was also lost to a torn ACL. That's devastating news for an athletic and talented player who looked to be breaking out.