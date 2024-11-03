Jerry Jeudy News: Seven catches in loss

Jeudy secured seven of 11 targets for 73 yards in the Browns' 27-10 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Jeudy set the pace in receptions while sharing the lead in targets with Cedric Tillman on what was a difficult afternoon overall for Jameis Winston. Jeudy has now exceeded 70 receiving yards in back-to-back games for the first time as a member of the Browns and logged 25 targets over the last three contests, affording him a formidable fantasy floor heading into a Week 11 road matchup against the Saints following a Week 10 bye.