Jevon Holland Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Holland (wrist) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jets, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Holland appears to have picked up a wrist injury in the Dolphins' Week 17 win over the Browns, despite playing 68 defensive snaps and recording two total tackles. The Oregon product practiced in a limited capacity this week and has a chance to suit up for a must-win Week 18 game against the Jets. If Holland cannot play through his wrist injury Sunday, Elijah Campbell or Patrick McMorris will likely serve as Miami's top free safety.
