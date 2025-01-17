Fantasy Football
Ji'Ayir Brown headshot

Ji'Ayir Brown News: Solid sophomore season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

Brown finished the regular season with 77 tackles (48 solo) and one interception across 17 starts for San Francisco.

Brown built off of his solid rookie campaign in 2023 by serving as the team's starting free safety as a sophomore. The converted corner didn't provide any eye-opening stats from an IDP perspective, but he played his role well for a team that struggled as a whole unit in 2024. Brown figures to start at free safety again for the 49ers next season barring a big-name addition in free agency.

Ji'Ayir Brown
San Francisco 49ers
