Jimmie Ward Injury: Rehab progressing, already running
Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that Ward (foot) is "doing fine" in his recovery from foot surgery and "is starting to get back to running a little bit," Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Ward appears on track in his recovery from foot surgery undergone to address a season-ending injury sustained Week 16. The veteran safety figures to be ready for the start of training camp, but Houston may continue to take a cautious approach to his recovery in the meantime. Ward has dealt with numerous injuries across the last two seasons, which have limited him to just 20 regular-season appearances in that span.
