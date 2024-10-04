Jimmie Ward News: Sheds injury tag ahead of Week 5

Ward (groin) was a full participant in Friday's practice and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bills.

Ward injured his groin during practice leading up to Week 4 against the Jaguars, which he was forced to sit out of. He was limited during Wednesday's and Thursday's practices, but he's good to go for Week 5 after practicing in full Friday. Ward will reclaim his starting role at free safety alongside strong safety Jalen Pitre. Ward played every single defensive snap through the first three games of the regular season, and over that span he accumulated 15 tackles (11 solo) and one pass defended.