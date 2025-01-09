Fantasy Football
J.K. Dobbins Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 9, 2025 at 1:30pm

Dobbins is listed as questionable for Saturday's wild-card round game against the Texans.

Dobbins was deemed questionable by the Chargers after being listed as a limited practice participant Tuesday through Thursday. Meanwhile, fellow running back Gus Edwards (ankle) -- who has missed two straight games -- doesn't carry an injury designation after practicing fully Thursday. Look for added context regarding Dobbins' status to arrive closer to Saturday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff, but if he's limited or out versus Houston, then Edwards would be in line to see added work on early downs, with Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal also in the mix. Additionally, the Chargers could elect to elevate either Ezekiel Elliott or Jaret Patterson from their practice squad.

