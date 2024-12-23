J.K. Dobbins Injury: Set to return to practice

The Chargers are opening Dobbins' (knee) 21-day practice window Monday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Dobbins has been on injured reserve since Nov. 30, and he's since missed the required four games. It's not yet clear if the veteran running back will be able to suit up Saturday against New England, and Los Angeles would need to first activate him in order for him to return to the field. Dobbins' level of participation in practice this week should shed some light on the chance of that happening. Gus Edwards has been working as the Chargers' lead back in Dobbins' absence, and though Edwards has largely struggled in the role, he did break through for 68 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries last Thursday versus Denver.