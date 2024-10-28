Fantasy Football
Jody Fortson headshot

Jody Fortson Injury: Shifts to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 28, 2024 at 2:00pm

The Chiefs placed Fortson (knee) on injured reserve Monday.

Fortson played 18 offensive snaps and failed to catch his only target before exiting Sunday's win over the Raiders due to a knee injury. The Valdosta State product will now be forced to miss the Chiefs' next four games after being placed on IR, with his earliest possible return coming Nov. 29 against the Raiders. Kansas City's tight end room will consist of Travis Kelce, Noah Gray and Jared Wiley while Fortson spends at least four games on IR.

Jody Fortson
Kansas City Chiefs
