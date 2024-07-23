Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
2024 Kansas City Chiefs Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

2024 Kansas City Chiefs Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

Written by 
Chris Benzine 
Published on July 23, 2024

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Kansas City Chiefs

Driven by a top-tier defense and the trio of Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, the Chiefs claimed their second Super Bowl in as many years and the franchise's fourth overall during the 2023 campaign. That core offensive trio returns, and Kansas City's revamped wide receiver room this offseason should position the offense to return to prior levels of success. The Chiefs remain poised to make a run at NFL history in 2024 as the first team to win three straight Super Bowls.

Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Vital Information

  • Head Coach: Andy Reid (Year 12)
  • Offensive Coordinator: Matt Nagy (Year 2) – West Coast offense
  • Defensive Coordinator: Steve Spagnuolo (Year 6) – 4-3 scheme
  • Bye Week: 6

Full 2024 Kansas City Chiefs Depth Chart

Full 2023 Kansas City Chiefs Stats

Stats to Know for the Kansas City Chiefs

  • 2023 Record: 11-6
  • 2023 Strength of Schedule: .481 (T-21st)
  • 2023 Point Differential: +77 (6th)
  • 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 67% (2nd)
  • 2023 PROE: -6.6% (1st)
  • 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 18th
2023 StatsOffenseDefense
Plays1,080 (15th)1,045 (8th)
Points371 (15th)294 (2nd)
Turnovers28 (T-23rd)17 (T-27th)
Yards5,972 (9th)4,926 (2nd)
Rush Yards1,784 (19th)1,925 (18th)
Pass Yards4,188 (6th)3,001 (4th)
Drives178 (T-28th)179 (7th)
Yards per Drive33.3 (8th)27.4 (6th)
Points per Drive2.01 (10th)1.50 (3rd)

Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

 QBRBWRTE
Veteran AdditionsCarson WentzNoneMarquise BrownNone
     
Veteran DeparturesBlaine GabbertJerick McKinnonMarquez Valdes-ScantlingJody Fortson
  La'Mical PerineRichie JamesBlake Bell

Defense

 DLLBDB
Veteran AdditionsNoneNoneNone
    
Veteran DeparturesNoneWillie GayL'Jarius Sneed
   Mike Edwards

Draft Picks

RoundPickPlayerPosition
128Xavier WorthyWR
263Kingsley SuamataiaT
4131Jared WileyTE
4133Jaden HicksS
5159Hunter NourzadC
6211Kamal HaddenCB
7248C.J. HansonG

Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Top Fantasy Story

While the team succeeded in 2023, it wasn't quite as rosy for Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Mahomes tallied his second-fewest passing yards (4,183) and TDs (27) as a full-time starter, and Kelce saw correlated declines, posting his fewest receiving yards (984) since 2015 and only five scores.

A lack of pass-catching weaponry alongside Kelce factored into diminished returns. Rashee Rice marked the lone bright spot among the 2023 wideout crop, finishing second among rookie WRs in receptions (79) and receiving yards (938) and tied for third in receiving TDs (seven). However, off-the-field incidents this offseason cloud Rice's availability entering his second campaign. Isiah Pacheco represents the other key offensive puzzle piece returning this season and is slated to continue to lead the running back room.

Kansas City emphasized stretching the field vertically with its offseason acquisitions. The team's first splash came via Marquise Brown's signing during free agency. The team took another bite at the apple with the first-round trade-up to draft Texas wideout Xavier Worthy (5-11, 172), who ran an NFL Combine-record 4.21 40-yard dash, giving Mahomes his first genuine vertical threats since Tyreek Hill was dealt to Miami following the 2021 season. That duo should open the middle of the field for Kelce and Rice to thrive, potentially leading to fantasy-production gains.

Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Sleepers

⬆️  Sleeper: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

While it's difficult to pinpoint a sleeper in this offense, one position the Chiefs didn't address this offseason was running back, leaving the room largely as it was a season ago. However, Jerick McKinnon doesn't seem to be in the mix for 2024, and Edwards-Helaire has the receiving skills to fill the passing-down void. He also could enjoy a heavier workload should Isiah Pacheco miss any time, assuming he holds off Deneric Prince and Keaontay Ingram for top backup duties.

😴  Super Sleeper: TE Jared Wiley

Travis Kelce is entering his age-34 season in 2024, so it's not out of the question that the veteran tight end, who has a stellar track record of health thus far in his career, will miss some time. While Noah Gray is still around, the team's fourth-round selection of Wiley could indicate the position's future is up for grabs. Wiley graded out as a top-20 receiving tight end in college last year, per PFF, and there's a shot he surpasses Gray and enters the fantasy realm.

Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Team Futures

Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Player Futures

Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Schedule

WeekDateOpponentKickoff (ET)
1Sep 5Baltimore Ravens8:20 PM
2Sep 15Cincinnati Bengals4:25 PM
3Sep 22at Atlanta Falcons8:20 PM
4Sep 29at Los Angeles Chargers4:25 PM
5Oct 7New Orleans Saints8:15 PM
6Bye  
7Oct 20at San Francisco 49ers4:25 PM
8Oct 27at Las Vegas Raiders4:25 PM
9Nov 4Tampa Bay Buccaneers8:15 PM
10Nov 10Denver Broncos1:00 PM
11Nov 17at Buffalo Bills4:25 PM
12Nov 24at Carolina Panthers1:00 PM
13Nov 29Las Vegas Raiders3:00 PM
14Dec 8Los Angeles Chargers8:20 PM
15Dec 15at Cleveland Browns1:00 PM
16Dec 21Houston Texans1:00 PM
17Dec 25at Pittsburgh Steelers1:00 PM
18TBDat Denver BroncosTBD

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Chris Benzine
Chris Benzine
Chris is a sports editor for various sports on the site and also a consistent contributor in the college sports arena.
ADP Analysis: Etienne vs. Williams vs. Achane
ADP Analysis: Etienne vs. Williams vs. Achane
2024 Green Bay Packers Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Green Bay Packers Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
NFL Win Totals 2024: Betting the Commanders' Win Total
NFL Win Totals 2024: Betting the Commanders' Win Total
2024 Baltimore Ravens Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Baltimore Ravens Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Houston Texans Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Houston Texans Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Chicago Bears Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Chicago Bears Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More