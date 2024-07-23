2024 Kansas City Chiefs Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Kansas City Chiefs

Driven by a top-tier defense and the trio of Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, the Chiefs claimed their second Super Bowl in as many years and the franchise's fourth overall during the 2023 campaign. That core offensive trio returns, and Kansas City's revamped wide receiver room this offseason should position the offense to return to prior levels of success. The Chiefs remain poised to make a run at NFL history in 2024 as the first team to win three straight Super Bowls.

Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Vital Information

Head Coach: Andy Reid (Year 12)

Andy Reid (Year 12) Offensive Coordinator: Matt Nagy (Year 2) – West Coast offense

Matt Nagy (Year 2) – West Coast offense Defensive Coordinator: Steve Spagnuolo (Year 6) – 4-3 scheme

Steve Spagnuolo (Year 6) – 4-3 scheme Bye Week: 6

Stats to Know for the Kansas City Chiefs

2023 Record: 11-6

11-6 2023 Strength of Schedule: .481 (T-21st)

.481 (T-21st) 2023 Point Differential: +77 (6th)

+77 (6th) 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 67% (2nd)

67% (2nd) 2023 PROE: -6.6% (1st)

-6.6% (1st) 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 18th

2023 Stats Offense Defense Plays 1,080 (15th) 1,045 (8th) Points 371 (15th) 294 (2nd) Turnovers 28 (T-23rd) 17 (T-27th) Yards 5,972 (9th) 4,926 (2nd) Rush Yards 1,784 (19th) 1,925 (18th) Pass Yards 4,188 (6th) 3,001 (4th) Drives 178 (T-28th) 179 (7th) Yards per Drive 33.3 (8th) 27.4 (6th) Points per Drive 2.01 (10th) 1.50 (3rd)

Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

Defense

DL LB DB Veteran Additions None None None Veteran Departures None Willie Gay L'Jarius Sneed Mike Edwards

Draft Picks

Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Top Fantasy Story

While the team succeeded in 2023, it wasn't quite as rosy for Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Mahomes tallied his second-fewest passing yards (4,183) and TDs (27) as a full-time starter, and Kelce saw correlated declines, posting his fewest receiving yards (984) since 2015 and only five scores.

A lack of pass-catching weaponry alongside Kelce factored into diminished returns. Rashee Rice marked the lone bright spot among the 2023 wideout crop, finishing second among rookie WRs in receptions (79) and receiving yards (938) and tied for third in receiving TDs (seven). However, off-the-field incidents this offseason cloud Rice's availability entering his second campaign. Isiah Pacheco represents the other key offensive puzzle piece returning this season and is slated to continue to lead the running back room.

Kansas City emphasized stretching the field vertically with its offseason acquisitions. The team's first splash came via Marquise Brown's signing during free agency. The team took another bite at the apple with the first-round trade-up to draft Texas wideout Xavier Worthy (5-11, 172), who ran an NFL Combine-record 4.21 40-yard dash, giving Mahomes his first genuine vertical threats since Tyreek Hill was dealt to Miami following the 2021 season. That duo should open the middle of the field for Kelce and Rice to thrive, potentially leading to fantasy-production gains.

Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

While it's difficult to pinpoint a sleeper in this offense, one position the Chiefs didn't address this offseason was running back, leaving the room largely as it was a season ago. However, Jerick McKinnon doesn't seem to be in the mix for 2024, and Edwards-Helaire has the receiving skills to fill the passing-down void. He also could enjoy a heavier workload should Isiah Pacheco miss any time, assuming he holds off Deneric Prince and Keaontay Ingram for top backup duties.

😴 Super Sleeper: TE Jared Wiley

Travis Kelce is entering his age-34 season in 2024, so it's not out of the question that the veteran tight end, who has a stellar track record of health thus far in his career, will miss some time. While Noah Gray is still around, the team's fourth-round selection of Wiley could indicate the position's future is up for grabs. Wiley graded out as a top-20 receiving tight end in college last year, per PFF, and there's a shot he surpasses Gray and enters the fantasy realm.

Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Team Futures

Chiefs Super Bowl 59 odds: 6-1 (T-1st) via FanDuel Sportsbook

(T-1st) Andy Reid 2024 Coach of the Year odds: 50-1 (T-27th) via DraftKings Sportsbook

(T-27th) 2024 Projected Over/Under Win Total: 11.5 (T-1st) via FanDuel Sportsbook

Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Player Futures

Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Schedule