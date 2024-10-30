Jody Fortson Injury: Suffered torn ACL, meniscus

Fortson (knee, IR) suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in the Chiefs' Week 8 win over the Raiders last Sunday, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

The nature of Fortson's right knee injury which landed him on injured reserve Monday was previously unknown, but it's safe to say the tight end's 2024 season is over with this news. Signed to Kansas City's 53-man roster on Oct. 4, Fortson appeared in three games for the Chiefs and caught one of his three targets for five yards across 40 offensive snaps.