Joe Burrow Injury: Limited to begin Week 18 prep

Burrow (wrist/knee) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through session, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

For the fourth week in a row, Burrow is appearing on Cincinnati's injury report with both right wrist and knee issues next to his name, but neither injury is expected to keep him from playing in Saturday's game in Pittsburgh. In the Bengals' previous matchup with the Steelers back in Week 13, Burrow completed 28 of 38 pass attempts for 309 yards, three touchdowns and an interception while carrying twice for nine yards and losing two fumbles in a 44-38 loss.