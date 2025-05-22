Joe Burrow News: Enjoying healthy offseason

Burrow said "I feel great" at practice Wednesday and that "this is the best I've felt in the offseason" after playing with a ligament injury in his right wrist throughout the 2024 campaign, Paul Dehner of The Athletic reports.

This time last offseason, Burrow was recovering from surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right wrist and working to be cleared for full contact. That wrist most noticeably hampered him early in 2024, but even by Cincinnati's regular-season finale Burrow was still listed on the injury report due to both wrist and knee issues. "Just like with any ligament injury, it's going to take a while to come back," Burrow said, but he acknowledged that "it's better this time of the year than it was last time at the same time." Despite battling those lingering injuries, Burrow managed a resurgent 2024 season to the tune of a 71 percent completion rate (460 of 652 attempts), 4,918 passing yards and a 43:9 TD:INT ratio -- career-high marks across the board. In addition to his physical wellness, Burrow will have the benefit of an offseason without any of his major playmakers on offense holding out. With all of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and TE Mike Gesicki having been inked to multi-year extensions, the Bengals' offense boasts an amount of long-term stability it lacked this time last year.