Joe Burrow News: Unremarkable numbers in loss

Burrow completed 26 of 37 passes for 234 yards with one touchdown and one interception and rushed three times for 15 yards in the Bengals' 37-17 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Burrow's day started off encouragingly enough with a two-yard touchdown toss to Ja'Marr Chase to cap off a 17-play march, but he wouldn't helm another drive that culminated in the end zone until well into the third quarter. With Tee Higgins (quadriceps) sidelined, Burrow targeted eight different players overall and connected with seven of them, but Mike Gesicki led Cincinnati's pass catchers with a modest 73 yards. Burrow also short-circuited a drive in Eagles territory with an interception on a deep pass to Chase early in the fourth quarter, his first pick since Week 5. With his team once again in a hole at 3-5, Burrow will next takes aim at the vulnerable Raiders secondary in a Week 9 home matchup.