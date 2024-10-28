Joe Flacco News: Could start at Minnesota

Flacco could start this week at Minnesota as Colts head coach Shane Steichen said "we're evaluating everything" when asked Monday whether Anthony Richardson will start Sunday's game, Stephen Holder of ESPN.comreports.

Flacco played one snap on offense in Sunday's loss at Houston when Richardson pulled himself from the game due to the need for rest, which drew criticism Monday from his teammates. Flacco filled in admirably with a 7:1 TD:INT in three games (two starts) when Richardson was injured earlier in the season. The Colts may decide Flacco gives the team a better chance to win while they still have shot at the playoffs and delay Richardson's development. A starter likely won't be announced until later in the week.