Joe Flacco News: Draws start with Richardson out

Flacco will start Sunday's game against the Jaguars with Anthony Richardson (oblique) inactive for the contest, JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official site reports.

The starting assignment was fully expected after Flacco took most of the first-team reps during practice this week while Richardson was listed as a limited participant in sessions Wednesday through Friday due to the oblique strain he sustained in last week's 27-24 win over the Steelers. Upon entering the Week 4 game in relief of Richardson on the Colts' second drive, Flacco completed 16 of 26 pass attempts for 168 yards and two touchdowns. With Richardson and top running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) both sitting out Sunday, the Colts could rely more heavily on the Flacco-led passing attack, which could increase the viability of receivers Michael Pittman and Josh Downs as fantasy options in Week 5.