Joe Flacco News: Primed for start

Flacco appears to be in position to start Sunday's game against the Jaguars after the Colts announced Anthony Richardson (oblique) is now listed as doubtful for the matchup.

It speaks volumes to Richardson's struggles this year that Flacco was able to immediately jumpstart the passing attack, specifically for Michael Pittman, after seeing it struggle significantly through the previous three weeks. That the veteran's success came at the expense of what had been one of the league's best defenses in Pittsburgh is all the more surprising. There's expected to be another storm cell hitting the state of Florida in the coming days, but provided the weather is able to hold off Sunday, Flacco appears poised to have another excellent fantasy outing against a Jaguars defense that's allowed the third-most passing yards in 2024.