Joe Flacco News: Primed for Week 5 start

Flacco appears to be in position to start Sunday's game against the Jaguars after the Colts announced Anthony Richardson (oblique) is now listed as doubtful for the matchup.

When Richardson exited Sunday's 27-24 win over the Steelers during the Colts' second offensive drive, Flacco stepped in to complete 16 of 26 pass attempts for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Flacco's steady hand in directing the offense was even more impressive by the fact that he was able to pick apart one of the league's best defenses in Pittsburgh. With Richardson managing nothing more than limited participation in practice this week, Flacco should be set up well to deliver a useful fantasy outing against a Jaguars defense that's allowed the third-most passing yards in 2024.