Joe Flacco News: Returning to No. 2 role

Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced Wednesday that Flacco will return to a backup role with Anthony Richardson having been named the team's starting quarterback for the rest of the season, JJ Stankeviz of the team's official site reports.

After Richardson was benched following the Colts' Week 8 loss to the Texans, Flacco started in both of the past two contests. However, he struggled to protect the ball in losses to the Vikings and Bills, as Flacco completed 67.7 percent of his throws for a respectable 7.3 yards per attempt between the two contests but tossed four interceptions (one of which was returned for a touchdown) and lost two fumbles. Richardson has had his own issues with both accuracy (44.4 percent completion rate) and turnovers (seven interceptions, two lost fumbles) over his six starts this season, but the 4-6 Colts are hoping that the two-week benching will have the 22-year-old in a better position to succeed as he returns to the lineup this Sunday against the Jets. Meanwhile, the 39-year-old Flacco will stay ready in the event Richardson misses time with an injury over the final seven games of 2024 before heading into free agency this offseason.