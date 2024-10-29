Joe Flacco News: Taking over as starter Week 9

Flacco will step in as the Colts' starting quarterback in place of Anthony Richardson in Sunday's game against the Vikings, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Head coach Shane Steichen hinted at a possible change under center Monday, when he was non-committal about Richardson's role for Week 9. Flacco -- who played one snap in this past Sunday's loss to the Texans while Richardson rested -- performed well while making three appearances (two starts) in place of an injured Richardson in Weeks 4 through 6, completing 65.7 percent of his passes for 6.6 yards per attempt and a 7:1 TD:INT. Richardson, meanwhile, has failed to complete more than 50 percent of his pass attempts in any of the five games he's finished this season. It's not clear at this point if the 4-4 Colts plan to proceed with Flacco as their starter the rest of the season, but he may continue to lead the offense as long as Indianapolis remains in the playoff hunt.