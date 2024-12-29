Joe Flacco News: Tops 300 yards in Week 17 start

Flacco completed 26 of 38 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions in Sunday's 45-33 loss to the Giants.

Making his first start since Week 10, Flacco posted big passing numbers and hit Alec Pierce and Michael Pittman for fourth-quarter TDs, but he also committed three turnovers as he lost a fumble to end the Colts' final possession in addition to his two picks. With Indy now eliminated from postseason contention, it's not clear whether the team will even consider using Anthony Richardson (back/foot) in Week 18 against the Jaguars, or if Flacco might get one more start in 2024.