Joe Flacco News: Will start against Minnesota

Flacco will start Sunday at Minnesota in place of Anthony Richardson, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Head coach Shane Steichen hinted at a possible change under center Monday, when he was non-committal about Richardson's status for Week 9. Flacco filled in admirably with a 7:1 TD:INT in three games (two starts) when Richardson was injured earlier in the season. Richardson, meanwhile, has failed to complete more than 50 percent of his pass attempts in any of the five games he's finished this season. It's not clear at this point if Flacco will be the starter the rest of the season, but he may continue to lead the offense while the Colts are in the playoff hunt.