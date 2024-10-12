Joe Mixon Injury: In line to return Sunday

Mixon (ankle) is expected to suit up for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against New England, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This report follows others at the end of the week that suggested Mixon has been trending toward suiting up Sunday. The veteran running back hasn't played since Week 2, when he suffered an ankle sprain against the Bears. Backfield mate Dameon Pierce (hamstring) has also been cleared to play Sunday following a four-game absence, so Cam Akers -- who had been getting a healthy workload while Mixon was out -- will likely slide back to a limited role.