Joe Mixon Injury: Labeled day-to-day

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that Mixon (ankle) is "day-to-day," Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ryans said the same of wideout Tank Dell (chest), who, along with Mixon, sat out Houston's 24-20 win over the Jaguars in Week 4. Ryans said, "We'll see this week with a week of practice," whether Mixon and Dell are able to return for Sunday's pivotal matchup against the Bills. With both Mixon and Dameon Pierce (hamstring) having missed the Texans' last two games, Cam Akers was given another chance to start versus Jacksonville, racking up 53 yards on 13 carries. Wednesday's first official injury report of Week 5 stands to reveal more about the chances of Mixon and/or Pierce getting back on the field versus Buffalo.