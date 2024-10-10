Joe Mixon Injury: Limited in return to practice

Mixon (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

It's his first practice since Friday of Week 4, with Mixon perhaps making a push to play for the first time since Week 2. Fellow running back Dameon Pierce (hamstring) was a full practice participant Thursday and could take the lead role this Sunday at New England if Mixon isn't quite ready. Mixon said Thursday that he isn't sure about his Week 6 availability and will need to see how things go during Friday's practice, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.