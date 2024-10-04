Joe Mixon Injury: Not expected to play Week 5

Mixon (ankle) is not expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Bills, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network repots.

Mixon hasn't yet participated in practice for Houston this week, and it sounds like he's trending toward sitting out Friday's session and Sunday's game. That would make his next chance to play Week 6 on the road against New England. If Mixon can't go Sunday, it will constitute his third straight absence, though Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports that head coach DeMeco Ryans continues to label the veteran running back "day-to-day." With Dameon Pierce (hamstring) also not yet practicing, Cam Akers and Dare Ogunbowale appear likely to lead the Texans backfield versus Buffalo.