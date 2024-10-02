Joe Mixon Injury: Not practicing Wednesday

Mixon (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Mixon, who has missed the Texans' last two games, thus has two more chances to practice ahead of this weekend's contest against the Bills. Meanwhile, fellow running back Dameon Pierce (hamstring) was spotted on the field during the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice but ultimately went down as a non-participant on the official injury report, per Wilson. Cam Akers will likely lead the Texans' ground attack Week 5 if neither Mixon nor Pierce is cleared to play.