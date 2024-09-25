Joe Mixon Injury: Not seen at practice

Mixon (ankle) wasn't spotted on the field during the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Wilson suggested earlier Wednesday that Dameon Pierce (hamstring) may be closer to a return to action than Mixon, though neither running back was present for the start of the Texans' first Week 4 practice. While both backs were sidelined for this past Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Vikings, Cam Akers drew the start out of the backfield and finished with 21 yards on nine carries to go with one reception for an eight-yard touchdown.