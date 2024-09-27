Joe Mixon Injury: Questionable after limited practice

Mixon (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after returning to a limited practice Friday.

Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Mixon looked good in his return to practice and had a solid day of work Friday. Added context regarding the running back's Week 4 status should arrive either late Saturday or early Sunday via national reporters such as Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, but fortunately for those considering Mixon in fantasy lineups, the Texans kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. If Mixon ends up limited or out versus Jacksonville, Cam Akers would be in line for added backfield touches because Dameon Pierce (hamstring) is slated to to miss his third straight game.